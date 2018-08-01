Williams Companies (WMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “We like Williams Companies for its attractive exposure to the nation's natural gas supply growth through its large-scale value-creating projects. In particular, increased energy infrastructure growth prospects in North America is set to unlock attractive opportunities, which is expected to position the company for long-term, sustainable revenues. Further, Williams Companies' recent offer to absorb the rest of its midstream partnership, bodes well. Along with easing the organizational structure and improving the credit profile, the $10.5 billion deal will also help WMB enhance its dividend coverage, making its 5% yield payout more sustainable. Having said that, Williams’ high debt levels and continued hurdles in its Constitutional Pipeline Project have been major concerns. Hence, while being incrementally positive on WMB, we expect the shares to remain soft.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

