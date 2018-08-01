William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.90.

HCA opened at $124.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $665,506.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J William Morrow sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $604,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,781 shares of company stock valued at $18,449,992 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

