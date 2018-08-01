Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.