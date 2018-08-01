Whitecap Resources (WCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Whitecap Resources traded up C$0.07, reaching C$8.66, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,276,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,439. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

In other news, insider Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.50. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Insiders have purchased 36,945 shares of company stock worth $325,299 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

