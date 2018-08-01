Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 1,035,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,551. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $201,760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,552,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $17,605,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $16,971,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.