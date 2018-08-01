Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter.

Western Gas Equity Partners stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 8,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.60. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 70,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

