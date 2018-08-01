Western Digital Corp (WDC) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Western Digital has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Western Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Digital to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,999. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $69.19 and a 12-month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cross Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

