West Fraser Timber (WFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.46

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$78.46 and last traded at C$78.45, with a volume of 321691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFT shares. CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported C$5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In other West Fraser Timber news, insider Jr. Charles Henry Watkins bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,464.00. Also, insider Ketcham Investments sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.10, for a total value of C$18,820,000.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

