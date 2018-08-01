Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 70,571 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 199,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 57,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

