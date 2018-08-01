Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 46,707 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,707 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NPTN stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

