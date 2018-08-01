Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD (QDF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD (NYSEARCA:QDF) by 146.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000.

FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD traded down $0.10, reaching $46.67, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 47,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,833. FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

