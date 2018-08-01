Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD (QDF)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD (NYSEARCA:QDF) by 146.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000.

FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD traded down $0.10, reaching $46.67, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 47,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,833. FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD (NYSEARCA:QDF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD (NYSEARCA:QDF)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID IX FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply