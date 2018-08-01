Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,895 Shares of POWERSHARES DYNAMIC OIL & GAS SERVICES PORTFOLIO (PXJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in POWERSHARES DYNAMIC OIL & GAS SERVICES PORTFOLIO (BMV:PXJ) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of POWERSHARES DYNAMIC OIL & GAS SERVICES PORTFOLIO worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in POWERSHARES DYNAMIC OIL & GAS SERVICES PORTFOLIO by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POWERSHARES DYNAMIC OIL & GAS SERVICES PORTFOLIO opened at $9.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. POWERSHARES DYNAMIC OIL & GAS SERVICES PORTFOLIO has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

