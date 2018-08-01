WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans updated its FY18 guidance to $10.70-10.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $267.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $162.25 and a 1 year high of $268.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research firms have commented on WCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

