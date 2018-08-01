WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $268.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

WCG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.59.

WCG stock opened at $267.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $162.25 and a 12-month high of $268.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

