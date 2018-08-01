Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2018 – Allegheny Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Allegheny Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Allegheny Technologies was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Allegheny Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Allegheny Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allegheny has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company should benefit from strong performance in its HPMC division and efforts to improve its cost structure with its gross cost-reduction initiatives. The HRPF facility should also boost capabilities of the FRP division. Higher demand in the aerospace market should also drive revenues in the HPMC unit. However, the company’s high debt level is a concern. Demand for its products across certain markets also remains subdued.”

6/26/2018 – Allegheny Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Allegheny Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for 2018 have been going up of late. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Allegheny should benefit from strong performance in its HPMC division and efforts to improve its cost structure with its gross cost-reduction initiatives. The HRPF facility should also boost capabilities of the FRP division. Higher demand in the aerospace market should also drive revenues in the HPMC unit.”

6/26/2018 – Allegheny Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Allegheny Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Allegheny Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 2.43. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $112,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,844 shares of company stock valued at $166,043. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,596,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,451,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,917,000 after acquiring an additional 679,190 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,501,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 772,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

