Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 1,927,372 Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,927,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $71,644,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $18,846,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $16,447,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $5,720,000.

WYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Wyndham Destinations opened at $46.12 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

