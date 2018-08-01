Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $107.64 Million in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,318,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,639,000. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock makes up 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 4.03% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 603,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after buying an additional 130,783 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SPB. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.11. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

About Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

