Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,470 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF opened at $34.44 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

