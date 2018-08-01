Watsco (WSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.
Watsco opened at $172.51 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 1 year low of $141.61 and a 1 year high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
See Also: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.