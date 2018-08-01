Watsco (WSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Watsco opened at $172.51 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 1 year low of $141.61 and a 1 year high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

