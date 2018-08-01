Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of WSBF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 37,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,001. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

