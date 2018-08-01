Waters Co. (WAT) Stake Lessened by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 5.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $77,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 68,148.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Waters by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,836. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $172.70 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waters from $237.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

In related news, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $671,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $409,159.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

