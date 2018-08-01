Watch Point Trust Co Has $3.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 111,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

