Waste Connections Inc (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
Waste Connections opened at $77.61 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.15.
Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.
In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $863,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $759,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,745 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
