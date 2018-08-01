Waste Connections Inc (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Waste Connections opened at $77.61 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $863,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $759,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,745 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

