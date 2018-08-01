Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 390,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.5% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $6,127,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.