Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 503,587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,655,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart opened at $89.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.