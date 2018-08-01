Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $844,000 Position in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (VGIT)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 143,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

