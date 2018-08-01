Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 646,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $130.14 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.