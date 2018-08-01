W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Langen Mcalenn Forecasts

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,347.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 213,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

