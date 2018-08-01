Vulcan Materials (VMC) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Shares of VMC opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $108.17 and a 52-week high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,377,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $226,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,803. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,317,000 after buying an additional 952,138 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $86,495,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,251,000 after buying an additional 526,595 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $43,866,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,895,000 after buying an additional 315,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

