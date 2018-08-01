Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 306,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,210. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

