Voya Financial (VOYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

VOYA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,616. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

