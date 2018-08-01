Vonage (VG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vonage (NYSE:VG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of Vonage traded up $0.37, reaching $13.18, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 172,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,538. Vonage has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, SVP Jayesh Patel sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $99,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan Masarek sold 234,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,620,805.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,261.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,710,268 shares of company stock worth $20,780,344. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

