Vonage (VG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vonage (NYSE:VG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vonage traded up $0.30, hitting $13.11, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 97,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,538. Vonage has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Alan Masarek sold 234,629 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,620,805.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,261.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $6,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,445,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,710,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,780,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,685,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 533,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,632,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vonage by 149.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 946,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

