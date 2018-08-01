Vital Therapies (VTL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

News coverage about Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vital Therapies earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1356726001559 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Vital Therapies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 169,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,181. Vital Therapies has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 4.20.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Therapies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

