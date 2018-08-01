Visteon (VC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Visteon (NYSE:VC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Visteon earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6101609216331 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Co cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $145.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Shares of VC opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon has a 1 year low of $105.91 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.