Visa (V) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102,929 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Visa by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa opened at $136.74 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that Visa will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.