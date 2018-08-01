Virtu Financial (VIRT) Director John Nixon Acquires 5,000 Shares

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director John Nixon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 1,202,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,673. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 103,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,701,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.