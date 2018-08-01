Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,146 Shares of US SHORT OIL Fd/Ut LTD Partn INT (DNO)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of US SHORT OIL Fd/Ut LTD Partn INT (NYSEARCA:DNO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of US SHORT OIL Fd/Ut LTD Partn INT worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US SHORT OIL Fd/Ut LTD Partn INT during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DNO opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. US SHORT OIL Fd/Ut LTD Partn INT has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

United States Short Oil Fund, LP (DNO) is an exchange-traded security company. The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to inversely reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for WTI light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

