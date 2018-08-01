Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.60% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 opened at $100.97 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $109.04.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the daily performance of Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a measure of small-cap United States stock market performance.

