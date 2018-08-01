Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) PT Set at $39.00 by TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been given a $39.00 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Viper Energy Partners traded up $2.42, reaching $34.40, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 4,796,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,705. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 21.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

