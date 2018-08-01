Viewray Inc (VRAY) Insider Fmr Llc Sells 258,565 Shares of Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) insider Fmr Llc sold 258,565 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $2,976,083.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Fmr Llc sold 295,850 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,573,868.00.

Viewray opened at $11.92 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.58. Viewray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 1,375.57% and a negative net margin of 83.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2029.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth $131,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 55.4% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 184,238 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 144.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 31.8% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,446,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

