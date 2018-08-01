View Price Up 14.8% This Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $996.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, View has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00389949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00178151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00026329 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000853 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,684,400 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly . View’s official website is view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

