Vertical Research Downgrades AptarGroup (ATR) to Sell

Vertical Research lowered shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vertical Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of AptarGroup traded up $0.01, reaching $102.44, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,177.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,457.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,130 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.