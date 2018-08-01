Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart bought 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $37,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,777.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,455 shares of company stock worth $49,106. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.77% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,215. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

