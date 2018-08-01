Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

