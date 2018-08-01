Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2,886.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,717,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $620,229,000 after buying an additional 11,325,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,252.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,986,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $422,724,000 after buying an additional 7,395,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,580,337,000 after buying an additional 6,007,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,919,788,000 after buying an additional 4,270,608 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,955,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

