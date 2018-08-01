Vera Bradley (VRA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

News coverage about Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vera Bradley earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.2477787510466 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Vera Bradley traded down $0.08, reaching $13.21, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,224. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $389,629.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $33,520.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,279 shares of company stock worth $15,789,837 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

