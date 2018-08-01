VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 5862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBIV. ValuEngine raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 6,175.95%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 16,800 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Diaz-Mitoma acquired 10,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 268,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,958.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,900 shares of company stock worth $122,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,715,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 61,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

