Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 106,250 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 193.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 23.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.