Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 4609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -1.71.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Vascular Biogenics worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

